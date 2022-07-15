SyncFab Market Capitalization Reaches $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (MFG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, SyncFab has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com.

SyncFab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

