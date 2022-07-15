Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading Down 7.5%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 26,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Synaptogenix in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67.

Synaptogenix ( NASDAQ:SNPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synaptogenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) by 248.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.18% of Synaptogenix worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPX)

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

