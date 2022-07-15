Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.42. 1,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,566. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average is $182.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

