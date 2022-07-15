Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of SYNL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,595. Synalloy has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter.

In other Synalloy news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synalloy during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Synalloy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 61,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

