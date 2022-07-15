Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 266.4% from the June 15th total of 816,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Suzano by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Suzano alerts:

NYSE:SUZ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.31. Suzano has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.37). Suzano had a return on equity of 125.73% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suzano will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.