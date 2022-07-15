Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.10 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.25). 21,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 13,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.26).

The company has a market cap of £27.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03.

About Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH)

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths located in the Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

