Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.10 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.25). 21,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 13,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.26).
The company has a market cap of £27.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03.
