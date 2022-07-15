Susquehanna Trims Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Target Price to $13.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.