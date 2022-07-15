Susquehanna Trims Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Target Price to $50.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.78.
Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
