Susquehanna Trims Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Target Price to $50.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.51) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

