Susquehanna Bancshares Trims GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price to $75.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.13.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $9,767,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

