SuperRare (RARE) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

SuperRare (RARE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001198 BTC on exchanges. SuperRare has a total market cap of $25.35 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperRare has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

