Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (OTCMKTS:STREU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STREU – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 1,080 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (STREU)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.