SuperLauncher Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,141.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $605,499.89 and $7,141.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00051852 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001890 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,037,877 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
Buying and Selling SuperLauncher
