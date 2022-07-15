SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 11.1%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.73. 55,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,384,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.99 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 523.6% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 509,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 1,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SunPower by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
