SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 11.1%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.73. 55,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,384,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.99 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 523.6% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 509,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 1,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SunPower by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.