SunContract Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. SunContract has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $315,160.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,852.12 or 1.00049584 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SunContract

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

According to CryptoCompare, "SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. "

