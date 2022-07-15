SUN Achieves Market Cap of $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, SUN has traded flat against the US dollar. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SUN

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

