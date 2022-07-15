Sumokoin (SUMO) One Day Volume Tops $7,280.00

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $864,043.32 and approximately $7,280.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00652507 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,926,964 coins and its circulating supply is 46,226,964 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

