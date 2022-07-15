Summit Global Investments Sells 26,039 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,039 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cintas were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Cintas by 25.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Cintas by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $387.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.16. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.80.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.