Summit Global Investments Sells 15,157 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,157 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after buying an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.