Summit Global Investments Sells 13,598 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,598 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $151.07 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

