Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 13,834 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,608,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,522,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.82.

Public Storage stock opened at $306.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

