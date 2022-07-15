Summit Global Investments Purchases 2,756 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

