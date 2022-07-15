Summit Global Investments Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,552 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $372.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

