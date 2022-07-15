Summit Global Investments Invests $6.26 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 139,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 155,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.