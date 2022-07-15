Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,934 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 50,871 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock worth $7,732,812 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average is $128.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

