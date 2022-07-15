Summit Global Investments Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,298 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $286.67 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average of $331.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.