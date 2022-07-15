Summit Global Investments Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

NYSE:GWW opened at $456.35 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.05.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

