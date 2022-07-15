Summit Global Investments Buys 113,497 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,497 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.6% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

