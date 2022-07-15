Summit Global Investments Acquires 377 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.1% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in FedEx were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $214.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.75 and its 200 day moving average is $225.19. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $301.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.