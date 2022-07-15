Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 484.8% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUBCY shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

Shares of SUBCY opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.88. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $10.90.

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

About Subsea 7

(Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.