Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 252 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.