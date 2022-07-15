Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 1,925 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 143,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

