Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $270,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $9,009,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

