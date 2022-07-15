Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after acquiring an additional 300,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

