Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 186 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $111.21. 40,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,316. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.