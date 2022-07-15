Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 360,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

