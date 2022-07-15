Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $19.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,038,938. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.