Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys Shares of 601 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $286.67 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

