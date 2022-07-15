Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys Shares of 2,408 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.95.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $319.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.19. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.