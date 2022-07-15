Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.8% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,327,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.37. 651,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,260,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

