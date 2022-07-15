Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded up $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $485.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.59 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

