Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases 9,714 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,017,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27.

