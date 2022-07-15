Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 947 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,172 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

