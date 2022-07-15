Stone Point Wealth LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,743 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,844,410. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

