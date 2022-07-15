Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,449,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after acquiring an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,585,000 after buying an additional 340,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

