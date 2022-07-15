Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $255,000 Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 60.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 84,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $100,119. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.53.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

