Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

