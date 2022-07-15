Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 3,925 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Ecolab by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,071. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.95 and a 200-day moving average of $177.57. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Argus dropped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.41.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

