Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

NYSE TSM traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.63. 524,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,561,341. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

