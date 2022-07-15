Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,794 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,935,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,139 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,980. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

