StockNews.com Lowers Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Hold

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

FAST stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,619,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,336. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

